AAA offers Tipsy Tow service for New Year's Eve

COPPELL, Texas - Rather than risk being arrested for DWI or being involved in a wreck on New Year's Eve, AAA Texas is offering its Tipsy Tow service that will take drivers and their vehicles home free of charge -- up to 10 miles.

AAA Texas encourages everyone of legal drinking age planning to have alcoholic beverages while ringing in the New Year to designate a sober driver, call for a cab or ride-sharing service or plan an overnight stay before having their first drink.

Also, as a last resort, AAA Texas will offer a free community service called Tipsy Tow, which aims to keep drunken drivers off the road.

Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver may call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home of up to 10 miles. Callers simply request a Tipsy Tow and will receive the free tow and ride home.

A regular AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck will be dispatched. For rides farther than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor. The passenger and tow truck driver should agree what the excess mileage charges will be and the method of payment prior to the tow.

You do not have to be a member of AAA to use the Tipsy Tow service, however, it is only for a one-way, one-time ride.

Please keep in mind the following situations do not qualify for a Tipsy Tow:

A request to tow an inoperable vehicle.

A request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any other location other than the driver’s home or hotel where they are a registered guest.

A request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas.

A request for a “taxi” service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle.

"We hope everyone who plans to celebrate the New Year with alcohol will make transportation plans before they ever have their first drink,” Linda von Quintus, AAA Vice President of Government & Community Affairs, said. “Make sure you, your family, and your friends think about safety first before celebrations and plan ahead. As a last resort, AAA Texas will offer Tipsy Tow so intoxicated people don’t get behind the wheel and don’t hurt themselves or others.”

In addition, AAA Texas offers the following reminders to keep yourself and others safe and prevent drunken driving arrests on New Year's Eve.

At social events, designate non-drinking drivers who can get everyone home safely.

Do not serve alcohol to anyone under age 21.

Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you’ve been drinking.

Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol, even after just one drink.

Keep a cab company telephone number in your wallet so you can call for a ride home.

Have a backup plan to spend the night at the party instead of driving home under the influence.

Take the car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.

If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).

Remember that prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely.

Copyright 2017 by KSAT - All rights reserved.