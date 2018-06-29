AAA Texas offers free Tipsy Tow service for Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO - AAA Texas is offering free last-resort towing on the Fourth of July to deter drunk driving.

The roadside assistance company encourages people to plan ahead and arrange a safe ride home, whether it's a designated driver, cab or ride-sharing service.

The service will be available statewide from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

A news release from AAA Texas said that drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 for a free tow home of up to 10 miles.

Those who call will be sent a AAA Texas-contracted roadside service truck.

For rides of more than 10 miles, drivers should expect to pay the rate charged by the tow truck contractor, according to the release. The passenger and tow truck driver should agree what the excess mileage charges will be, and the method of payment, prior to the tow, the release said.

The following situations do not qualify for a Tipsy Tow:

A request to tow an inoperable vehicle.

A request to tow to another drinking establishment, repair facility or any location other than the driver’s home or hotel where they are a registered guest.

A request to start a vehicle, change a flat tire or deliver gas.

A request for a “taxi” service or to transport anyone other than the driver of the vehicle.

According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation, 15 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes during the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.