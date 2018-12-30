SAFD: Abandoned convenience store consumed by flames; arson suspected

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters said wind fueled flames that tore through an abandoned East Side convenience store Saturday night.

Crews were called to the 500 block of Meerscheidt Street around 7:30 p.m. and found the long-abandoned store engulfed in fire. Acting Chief Gabriel Ortega said the flames reached heights of 15-20 feet due to the wind.

Firefighters said they took a defensive approach to the fire due to the size of the blaze, battling flames from outside the store.

While authorities don't believe people were living in the store because it was completely boarded up, they do believe the fire was intentionally set.

Arson detectives were called out to the scene to investigate.

