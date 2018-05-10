Abandoned dog rescued from pond by Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO - An abandoned dog is getting another chance at life after being rescued from a pond by Animal Care Services.

ACS first learned about River after someone reported an injured dog tied to a tree at Southside Lions Park.

But when officers with Animal Care Services got there, she had already wandered into a nearby pond and was struggling to stay afloat.

"The dog did seem disoriented," said Officer Noel Fitzgerald, with Animal Care Services. "She was just swimming in circles with an eye injury, and I'm not sure if she could see when I was calling her or sure if she could hear."

Even though the Animal Care Services officers were able to rescue River, they are using the experience to remind people who can no longer care for an animal to find another home or shelter.

You can also surrender the pet to ACS for about $40.

