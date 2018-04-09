Abbott to boost National Guard troops on Mexico border to at least 1,000

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he will increase the number of Texas National Guard troops on the Mexico border to at least 1,000.

Abbott said he would add about 300 Guard members a week to the 250 members whose deployment was announced Friday until the total number reaches at least 1,000 troops.

Arizona officials announced they were sending 225 National Guard members to the border Monday and pledged to deploy another 113 on Tuesday.

The troop pledges are in response to President Donald Trump's plan to use the military to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

California and New Mexico, the two other states bordering Mexico, have not made public commitments to sending Guard members.

