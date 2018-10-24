Academy helping adults with disabilities gain independence

SAN ANTONIO - A local parent created an academy to help adults with disabilities after they age out of the school system at 18 years old.

SA Life Academy teaches skills that helps students achieve independence.

“We volunteer at the food bank and the Children's Hunger Fund and Meals on Wheels,” said Olivia Morkovsky, a 22-year-old student.

“Every time I come here, it feels really good,” said William Bissmeyer, a 21-year-old student.

Morkovsky and Bissmeyer have attended SA Life Academy since it opened about a year ago.

“They taught me how to be independent,” Morkovsky said.

“I like being independent because I like to do things on my own,” Bissmeyerr said.

Morkovsky works at H-E-B and Bissmeyer works at the University of the Incarnate Word.

“They're just like us. They just need a little more attention and stimulation to make them successful,” said Cindy Boynton, executive director of SA Life Academy.

Boynton started the academy after realizing how difficult it was to find a program for her son, Drew, after he aged out of high school special education.

“(We are) taking these individuals that may be sitting at home or just have potential and really engaging them,” Boynton said.

The majority of what the students are learning at the academy is life skills, and they have a daily chore chart.

Life skills and work programs offer the students limitless ways to contribute to society and make a real difference.

The academy is for adults 18 and older.

