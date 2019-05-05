Sewer line repairs cause traffic on Highway 90 access road near Hunt Lane

SAN ANTONIO - Some of the access roads to the eastbound lanes of Highway 90 near Hunt Lane were closed Sunday as crews worked to repair a faulty sewer line, the San Antonio Water System said in a news release.

The main lanes of eastbound Highway 90 are unaffected by the closure. Anne Hayden, a spokeswoman for SAWS, said that the utility provider and the Texas Department of Transportation have tested the area and found a soil depression in the area between the eastbound highway and access roads near Hunt Lane.

Hayden said the inside lane of traffic is being shifted to the outside lane.

Hayden said work will begin immediately and that travelers should be prepared Monday morning to merge onto the highway to avoid the eastbound access roads.

