Accidental gunshot wounds sleeping next-door neighbor, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is recovering after he was shot by a stray bullet while sleeping inside his own apartment, San Antonio police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. at The Landings at Brooks City Base apartments in the 7800 block of South New Braunfels Avenue, not far from Southeast Miltary Drive on the city's South Side.

According to police, the man in his 30s was simply sleeping when his next-door neighbor accidentally discharged his rifle. The bullet went through the wall of the apartment, directly into the victim's knee, police said.

The injured man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. His name was not disclosed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

There is no word on if anyone is facing any charges. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

