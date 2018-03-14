Accused cop killer sobs, apologizes during trial for shooting, killing SAPD officer in 2013

SAN ANTONIO - A man on trial for capital murder spoke quietly and sobbed occasionally as he admitted to shooting a San Antonio police officer during a high-speed chase in 2013.

As prosecutors wrapped up their case Wednesday, Shawn Puente, 34, admitted that he shot at Officer Robert Deckard during the chase from San Antonio into Atascosa County on Dec. 8, 2013.

Deckard and several other officers were pursuing Puente and his female companion, Jenevieve Ramos, 28. The pair were sought in connection with a convenience store armed robbery in San Antonio.

In his statement, Puente said Ramos was driving and he was shooting out of the rear window of their car. When asked by detectives if he shot the officer, Puente replied, “I didn’t mean to.”

Puente blamed drugs for his behavior that night.

“I was high on drugs, been doing them every day,” Puente said. “I do feel sorry.”

“It never should have happened,” he said while sobbing. “That’s not me.”

If convicted, Puente and Ramos, who is jailed awaiting trial, face the death penalty. Testimony is expected to continue Thursday before State District Judge Donna Rayes.

