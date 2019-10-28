Accused drunken driver found guilty in crash that killed motorcyclist

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County jury found drunken driving suspect Ricky Cantu, 57, guilty in a crash that left a man dead.

Cantu was found guilty Monday morning for the death of Rudy Borrego, 51, who was killed when his motorcycle crashed broadside into a pickup driven by Cantu on Feb. 24, 2018.

Cantu was charged with felony manslaughter and will be sentenced by Judge Catherine Torres-Stahl at a later date. He faces up to 99 years or life in prison.

His charges were changed from intoxication manslaughter due to his past three convictions on driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.

