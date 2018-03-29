Accused Good Samaritan's killer gets life in prison

SAN ANTONIO - A 22-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the shooting death of a good Samaritan in a Walmart parking lot.

A judge also sentenced Teles Juarez to 20 years for his conviction on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The life sentence was punishment for a murder charge.

Police said Juarez was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman on Nov. 25, 2016, in the store parking lot in the 1600 block of Vance Jackson Road, when Isidro Zarate tried to intervene.

Moments later, Juarez opened fire, fatally wounding Zarate with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said. Zarate's wife and a bystander were struck by shrapnel.

Juarez fled the scene but was captured a short time later at an apartment complex near Cupples and Castroville roads.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in February when his murder trial was set to begin.

