Accused killer asked for 'time to think' during SAPD interview, trial video reveals

SAN ANTONIO - A video shown to a jury Tuesday during the murder trial of a defendant accused of stabbing a man to death revealed that he told a San Antonio police sergeant that he needed to time to think during an interview.

Witnesses told police that the slaying of Roland Pantoja, 34, whose body was found on the side of Quintana Road on Aug. 30, 2016, was a "revenge murder."

Pantoja had been stabbed multiple times.

In February 2017, Ignacio Jimenez, 53, was charged with Pantoja’s death.

During his trial Tuesday, prosecutors played a video of an interview between Jimenez and San Antonio police Sgt. Dwayne Branham.

When prosecutors asked Branham what Jimenez answered when asked if he stabbed Pantoja, Branham said, “There was no denial at all.”

“All I ask is if you can give me a little time to think,” Jimenez said during the video. “To make things right.”

In June 2016, Pantoja ran over Jimenez with his truck, according to witnesses. He claimed it was an accident, they said.

The following August, witnesses said, Jimenez and David Ortiz stabbed Pantoja to death in retaliation for the June incident in which Jimenez said he was seriously injured.

When the trial resumes Wednesday before Judge Dick Alcala, one of the witnesses is expected to testify.

