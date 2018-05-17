Accused killer claims fatal shooting was accidental; victim's family disagrees

SAN ANTONIO - When Jamie Lynn McCord was questioned by police following the shooting death of her boyfriend, Ryan Mathew Perez, McCord told police that the shooting was an accident.

McCord, 29, said that a .22 caliber pistol discharged accidently while she and Perez (pictured, below) were examining the weapon at her Southeast Military Drive apartment on Feb. 20, 2017.

Detectives apparently doubted McCord's story and charged her with murder.

Perez' family members also have their doubts.

"We're absolutely positive that she shot him intentionally," the victim's father, Abel Perez, told KSAT-12 News.

Perez said that his suspicions are based on conversations he had with his 30-year-old son.

"He had some worries about her, that she was a very jealous-type person," Perez said.

Another concern that the family shared was something prosecutors noted during opening arguments of McCord's trial -- inconsistencies in the defendant's account of the shooting.

"I think everybody knows that she intentionally shot him that day, just by all of the different stories she told from the beginning," Perez said. "Her story changed three times from the time she was first interviewed."

Forensic scientist Ed Wallace's testimony seemed to validate the family's suspicions and the state's case.

Wallace said that there was only one way that the .22 caliber pistol could have been fired.

"There would have to be an actual act of somebody pulling the trigger with their finger," Wallace testified.

If McCord is found guilty on the murder charge, she could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.

The trial resumes Friday in Judge Lorina Rummel's 144th District Court.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.