Accused killer of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi seeks personal recognizance bond

SAN ANTONIO - Just one day after Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced he would seek the death penalty for Otis McKane, 33, who’s accused in the Nov. 20, 2016, shooting death of veteran San Antonio police Detective Benjamin Marconi, McKane’s lawyers have initiated court proceedings in an attempt to get their client released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

Marconi was shot in the head at point-blank range as he sat in his patrol car parked outside police headquarters.

During a brief appearance before District Judge Ron Rangel, prosecutors turned over several items of evidence to support their request that a personal recognizance bond be denied.

The evidence included what has been described as graphic video of Marconi’s shooting, as well as still photographs and a video recording of McKane’s statement to police that was made following his arrest.

In a statement released Tuesday, Gonzales said, “The cold and calculating nature of the defendant’s conduct deserves the death penalty.”

Rangel said he will review the evidence in advance of a hearing at a later date to deal with the defense’s request to have McKane released on bond.

No trial date in the case has been set.

