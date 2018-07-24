Accused killer's lawyer grills lead detective in capital murder trial

SAN ANTONIO - Several terse exchanges between a defense attorney and a San Antonio police homicide detective marked the testimony Tuesday in a capital murder trial.

Luis Antonio Arroyo, 41, is charged in the slayings of Rodney Spring and Quikether Harris the night of Jan. 21, 2016.

Both victims were shot and stabbed to death during an argument over a package of cigarettes, according to Harris' mother, Tandylyn Jackson, who was stabbed multiple times but survived the attack.

Defense attorney Joel Perez questioned the police investigation following the double slayings.

Detective Robert Bunnell admitted that the case, at times, was, in his words, "shabby." But Bunnell insisted that he was confident the case against Arroyo was solid.

At one point, Perez referred to other suspects' names that surfaced during the initial stages of the investigation.

"For the first time here in court, we're finding out that you found about six other guys," Perez said. "That's what you're telling this jury?"

"That's exactly what I'm telling this jury," Bunnell replied. "I'm also saying that he was identified by his address -- 3823 Sherrill Brook (Road). None of the other Tony Arroyos had that."

The slayings happened in Harris' apartment in the 3800 block of Sherrill Brook Road. Harris and Arroyo were neighbors in the apartment complex.

In previous testimony, Jackson identified Arroyo as the attacker.

Arroyo was among three inmates who escaped from the Bexar County Jail in March while awaiting trial.

If Arroyo is found guilty of capital murder, prosecutors will likely bring up the escape during the punishment phase of the trial.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Testimony is expected to resume Wednesday in Judge Kevin O'Connell's 227th District Court.

