Accused serial bank robber gets away with more than $35K, but only for a few minutes

SAN ANTONIO - An accused serial bank robber was captured with $36,561 in his heist, according to newly released federal documents.

Dennis Edward Stephen is facing up to 20 years in federal prison. Stephen is accused of being involved in at least eight bank robberies, at least two of which were at the same Frost Bank in the 1100 block of North Loop 1604 West, according to federal documents.

The FBI says it has been searching for the so-called "Camry Cruzin' Bandit" since he first started targeting banks on the North Side in November 2013.

According to the documents, Stephen approached two tellers Monday and told them to "get your hands up, get your hands up. give me all the money. give me the money. empty the drawer. where are the hundreds?"

What he didn't know was that there was a tracking device hidden in the money. The device helped San Antonio police capture him in just minutes after the hit.

Federal investigators say the way Stephen dressed and the fact that he knew things about certain bank protocols helped link him to the crimes.

