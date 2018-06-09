ACS calling for volunteers for stray animal count

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services is searching for volunteers to help conduct a stray count on June 15.

ACS spokeswoman Lisa Norwood said that data collected during the event will be analyzed to ensure that the organization is putting forth services where they're most needed.

ACS partners with a host of local groups to offer various free or low-cost services, including microchipping, spay and neuter services and rabies vaccinations.

ACS sponsors a variety of clinics in high-risk areas and will use the data to see if there are changes in the number of strays in certain areas, to identify communities where more services may be needed.

"There are limited resources that we have and we need to make sure that we're hitting our community as effectively as possible," Norwood said.

Norwood said that events such as the stray animal count help stress that having stray animals isn't just an ACS issue, but a community issue, and that the events help mobilize members of the community.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and must have a valid Class C driver's license.

Volunteers will be divided into teams of two or three with one volunteer driving their personal vehicle and the others recording the information, according to the event description.

Those interested in participating can sign up online.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.