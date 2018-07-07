ACS holds name-your-own-price event after facility reaches capacity

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Animal Care Services facility reached capacity on Friday, prompting ACS to hold a name-your-own-price adoption event through Sunday.

People can stop by ACS from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to put in an application to adopt a new furry friend.

Applications are available online, but adoptions are done on a first come, first served basis.

ACS said Friday it had hundreds of adoption-ready cats and dogs. Puppies and kittens are also included in the special.

Krystine Ellan, assistant supervisor of live releases for ACS, said Saturday that she's seen adoptions for as little as a couple of dollars.

Animals that are adopted from ACS are spayed or neutered, microchipped, administered their rabies vaccination if of age, administered flea and tick preventatives and given their first round of vaccinations.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.