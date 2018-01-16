ACS receiving numerous calls for pets left out in cold

SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services has received numerous calls about pets left out in below freezing temperatures.

ACS is asking the public to bring their pets inside due to weather conditions.

It's against the law for pets to be chained up without appropriate food, water or shelter. The law applies to all weather conditions.

"ACS officers will remain on patrol and violators face hefty fines and criminal citations," ACS spokesperson Lisa Norwood said.

In addition to calls about pets left out, ACS is also receiving "kudos calls" from people calling in to compliment their neighbors who provided appropriate shelter for their pets.

