Adopt a pet for $10 during Cinco De Mayo adoption special

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting a "clear the shelter" event with a Cinco De Mayo adoption special.

The shelter is at full capacity and San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering $10 adoptions for any cat or dog Friday through Sunday.

Adoptions include up-to-date vaccines, microchips and spay/neutering.

Every adoption saves the life of the animal being adopted and the life of the animal who can use the open kennel.

San Antonio Pets Alive! saves more than 6,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia every year.

The animals range in age from a couple of months old to senior animals on the city shelter's euthanization list for that day, according to a news release.

Locations for adoptions are listed below:

Building 1 at Animal Care Services

4710 Highway 151

San Antonio, Texas 78227

Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Marbach Clinic

9107 Marbach Road Suite #109

San Antonio, Texas 78245

Saturday - Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.

PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center

8520 Fourwinds Dr.

San Antonio, Texas 78239

Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Petco Adoption Center

6001 NW Loop 410 Suite 103

San Antonio, Texas 78238

Adoption Event – Petco

125 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio, Texas 78216

Saturday: Noon-4 p.m.

