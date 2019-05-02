Adopt a pet for $10 during Cinco De Mayo adoption special

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting a "clear the shelter" event with a Cinco De Mayo adoption special.
The shelter is at full capacity and San Antonio Pets Alive! is offering $10 adoptions for any cat or dog Friday through Sunday.
Adoptions include up-to-date vaccines, microchips and spay/neutering.
Every adoption saves the life of the animal being adopted and the life of the animal who can use the open kennel.
San Antonio Pets Alive! saves more than 6,000 dogs and cats from euthanasia every year.
The animals range in age from a couple of months old to senior animals on the city shelter's euthanization list for that day, according to a news release.
Locations for adoptions are listed below:
Building 1 at Animal Care Services
4710 Highway 151
San Antonio, Texas 78227
Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Marbach Clinic
9107 Marbach Road Suite #109
San Antonio, Texas 78245
Saturday - Sunday: Noon-4 p.m.
PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center
8520 Fourwinds Dr.
San Antonio, Texas 78239
Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Petco Adoption Center
6001 NW Loop 410 Suite 103
San Antonio, Texas 78238
Adoption Event – Petco
125 Northwest Loop 410
San Antonio, Texas 78216
Saturday: Noon-4 p.m.
