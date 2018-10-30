Adopt dog, cat for less than $20 at ACS Halloween Spooktacular

SAN ANTONIO - City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is offering an adoption special for its annual Halloween Spooktacular on Wednesday.

Dogs will be available for adoption for just $15 and cat adoption fees will drop to just $5 on Halloween only.

The animal shelter encourages new “mummies” and daddies to grab a treat from one of the available bins to help find their new furry friend.

All pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and will have already been vaccinated, dewormed, sterilized and implanted with a microchip.

ACS, which is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., is at 4710 State Highway 151.

Search online for adoptable pets here.

