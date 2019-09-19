Adopt UFOs (cats, dogs) for $15 or less this weekend at Animal Care Services

SAN ANTONIO - City of San Antonio Animal Care Services is offering an adoption special for UFOs (Unquestionably Furry Occupants).

Dogs will be available for adoption for just $15, and cat adoption fees will drop to just $5 Friday through Sunday.

The adopt-a-thon is spoofing the "Storm Area 51" event, which went viral on social media for jokingly urging people to take over the military facility in Nevada where conspiracy theorists say aliens and their spaceships are held.

Ultra-rich illegally buy cheetahs as pets, could hasten extinction

"We're confirming the rumors that have been around for years. Shelter pets are out of this world," said ACS live-release manager Bethany Colonnese.

All pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and will have already been vaccinated, dewormed, sterilized, and implanted with a microchip.

5-Legged Calf Is 'Living a Really Happy Life' as a Louisiana Couple's Pet

ACS is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shelter is at 4710 State Highway 151.

Search online for adoptable pets here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.