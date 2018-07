CONVERSE, Texas - An adult and two juveniles were arrested early Tuesday in connection with a string of car burglaries in Converse.

Police said the trio is connected to at least six car burglaries in the area.

When a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was called in to track the suspects, the adult shined a green laser light at the chopper, police said.

Officers used a stun gun to shock one of the juveniles.

