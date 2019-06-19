Adults brawl at youth baseball game video shows

LAKEWOOD, Colorado - A youth baseball game in Lakewood, Colorado, turned into an all-out fight between a group of adults Saturday, a video shows.

Lakewood police were called to the scene of a baseball game involving 7-year-olds and a 13-year-old umpire, according to the department's Facebook page, for a reported melee.

Four people were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public, and police are still searching for a man seen wearing teal shorts and a white shirt in the video.

According to the police, some of the parents and coaches were unhappy with the baseball game and took to the field, where they started assaulting each other.

No children were hurt during the incident; however, several injuries were reported among the adults.

Watch the video below:

**If you're having trouble viewing the video -- click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.