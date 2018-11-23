Advice on how to protect you and your belongings during holiday shopping season

SAN ANTONIO - Friday's annual North Star Mall Holiday Parade served as a great backdrop to remind people about the steps they can take to take to protect themselves and their purchases during the holiday shopping rush.

This year's parade, which honored the city's "Hometown Heroes," featured Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar as its grand marshal and first responders from many area agencies.

"It's very easy to get caught up in the moment, get caught up in the excitement of the holiday season. But then you lose track of the security aspect of it," Salazar said, shortly after leading a parade of first responders through the mall.

"Make sure that you are carrying minimal cash, one credit card and just carry enough cash for maybe a snack," Salazar said.

Other tips from law enforcement for holiday shoppers:

Lock your vehicle.

Take anything of value with you.

Do not store packages in your trunk.

Avoid wearing flashy jewelry.

Leon Valley Police Chief Joe Salvaggio also provided advice on how to protect belongings inside your home.

"Keep presents out of sight so that they don't do their shopping while you're out shopping," Salvaggio said, referring to thieves who may look to target homes with a lit Christmas tree where no one is home.

