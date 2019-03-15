Adviser hopes college admissions scheme doesn't discourage students from applying to schools

SAN ANTONIO - Working to get into college is a full-time job, and it’s no easy task.

Just ask Angelica Flores, an adviser at Café College in downtown San Antonio. The office, which has helped more than 70,000 students since 2010, aids students and adults in figuring out the process of applying for school and paying for it.

The admissions process can be even more demanding for first-generation college students, Flores said.

“To go to college is definitely a rough process because you don’t know where to start and what you have to do,” she said.

Even after the acceptance letters come in, there’s still work to be done.

The news about the FBI’s arrest of coaches and parents involved in a college admissions scheme is disheartening for many. Investigators said the alleged leader was disguising his business as a college admissions firm.

University of Texas at San Antonio student Hope Raposo says it’s offensive to hear about the allegations given how hard she’s had to work to get this far.

“I know I’m not the only one who has to work hard. There are others who have to work harder than me,” she said.

Hearing that some of those involved allegedly faked being athletes was even more disturbing to the softball player.

“It’s not just something that you can fake. It’s something that you have to work hard and try at, so to hear someone faking it, it just doesn’t sound right to me,” Raposo said.

Flores hopes students who want to apply for college are not discouraged by the national news, as upsetting as it might be.

“You don’t know (what’s going to happen) unless you ask or apply, and the worst they’re going to tell you is no,” Flores said.

