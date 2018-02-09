Domestic abuse allegations against WH aide should be wake-up call for employers, advocate says

SAN ANTONIO - A local advocate for domestic violence victims said the uproar over allegations against a top White House aide should be a wake-up call for employers.

Fast Facts:

Top White House aide Rob Porter was praised for his job performance in the wake of allegations that he’d abused two ex-wives.

Porter's ex-wives detailed the allegations to the FBI over the course of a routine background check, CNN said.

Multiple senior White House officials had a hand in writing glowing statements about Porter on Tuesday evening, including one from White House chief of staff John Kelly that said Porter had "true integrity and honor," CNN reported.

President Trump was "surprised," "disheartened" and "saddened" by the allegations, a White House spokesman said, but did not see Porter as someone who could be guilty of such abuse.

What a local advocate for domestic violence victims is saying:

Resources:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.