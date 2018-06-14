Affidavit: Ex-airman gave alcohol, marijuana to SA teen before sexually assaulting her

SAN ANTONIO - A former airman is charged with a second-degree felony after police said he gave alcohol and marijuana to a teen girl before sexually assaulting her just miles away from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Police said the victim met Maurice Love Bristow, 20, on Friday when she and her three friends were at a flea market in the area of Highway 90 and Military Drive. She told investigators that Bristow told them it was his birthday and that he just turned 17 when they met.

According to an arrest affidavit, Bristow asked the girl and her friends if they did drugs, offering to pick them up and take them to a hotel to drink and smoke.

The girl told investigators that they denied Bristow’s offer but that she gave him her phone number. She said he called and texted her the next day.

According to the affidavit, Bristow picked up the girl in his vehicle Saturday after they agreed to hang out. He then took her to Camargo Park, less then four miles away from Lackland AFB, where they consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana.

The girl told investigators that when she began feeling sick, Bristow began to make numerous advances on her inside his vehicle.

After refusing his advances, the girl said Bristow became angry and told her to “take off her pants or he would do it the hard way,” the affidavit says.

The girl told investigators that she tried to get out of the vehicle but that Bristow grabbed her by the wrist and forced her to stay in his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the girl did what she was told and after Bristow sexually assaulted her, she got dressed and ran out onto the street to get help.

When SAPD officers and emergency medical services arrived to the location, the girl gave police Bristow’s first name and his phone number. She was also able to identify Bristow’s vehicle and later identify Bristow in a police lineup.

SEXUAL ASSAULT ARREST: SVU Detectives arrested 20-year-old Maurice Lovie Bristow, “AKA” Maurice Lovie Fredricks for Sexual Assault. He’s accused of assaulting a 17-year-old girl this past weekend on the city’s west side. The suspect had recently been released from the military. pic.twitter.com/e4kH5Qo00y — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 14, 2018

Police said the girl was taken to Santa Rosa Children’s Hospital where a sexual assault nurse examination, or SANE, kit revealed injuries consistent with sexual assault.

According to an Air Force spokesperson, Bristow entered active duty Nov. 7, 2016, and was discharged June 1 as an airman basic (E-1). The spokesperson said Bristow was a student stationed at JBSA-Lackland.

The spokesperson could not provide the nature of Bristow’s discharge due to privacy act restrictions.

Bristow is being charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony. If convicted, Bristow faces up to 20 years in prison.

