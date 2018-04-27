Affidavit: Harlandale student sent 'I will kill people to prove my love' message to girl

SAN ANTONIO - The Harlandale ISD police department arrested a 17-year-old student Thursday after he was accused of threatening to “kill people to prove” his love for a girl who lived more than 600 miles north of San Antonio.

According to an arrest affidavit, an HISD police officer was contacted by a San Antonio police officer with the Southwest Texas Fusion Center in regards to a threat of life toward students on social media made by Rene Sanchez.

The affidavit states that the Pratt Police Department in Kansas received a report from the father of the girl who was sent several disturbing messages from Sanchez.

Sanchez, a student at HISD’s Frank Tejeda Academy, told the 15-year-old girl he was “going to take a gun to school and kill people,” according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez was taken into custody by HISD police during class and was later asked by an investigator about his relationships.

That’s when Sanchez told the investigator that he was currently in a long-distance relationship with a girl who lived in Kansas, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez said he met his girlfriend on Facebook and had been talking to her for more than three months. He told the investigator that he wanted to marry her, despite never meeting her in person, but that he was going to see her during the summer, according to the affidavit.

The HISD investigator then asked Sanchez if he had any firearms, to which he responded, “No,” but that he was going to buy one when he turned 18, according to the affidavit.

Sanchez told the investigator that he is a hunter who uses a .308 caliber rifle to shoot pigs, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez said his uncle is a former Marine who owns a 1911 pistol, an AR-15, shotguns and other firearms, and that he shoots them when he goes to the range with him.

After sharing that he was only “bluffing” about shooting up the school, Sanchez gave permission to the HISD investigator to search his phone, the affidavit states.

That’s when it was discovered that Sanchez had sent messages to his girlfriend saying, “I’m taking my gun to school … I will kill people to prove my love … I’m crazy for you idk (I don’t know) if you see that,” according to the affidavit.

Shortly after the discovery, the HISD investigator contacted the uncle, who said he has never taken Sanchez hunting nor allowed him to shoot any of his firearms, the affidavit states.

The father of the girl told the investigator that Sanchez had been “harassing his daughter” and that she did not want anything to do with him anymore. He was deeply concerned about Sanchez’s threatening message and felt the need to report it immediately, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Sanchez also threatened the girl that if she didn’t send him $10,000, he was going to share photos of her on the internet.

Sanchez is facing a charge of terroristic threat, a class B misdemeanor.

