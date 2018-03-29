Affidavit: Man arrested after brandishing shotgun during argument

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested a man following an armed standoff between two men earlier this week.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on March 27 48-year-old Brett Graves went to the victim's house and got into a heated argument.

That's when, police said, Graves allegedly pulled a shotgun on the victim.

The affidavit said the victim then pulled a handgun on Graves.

The pair argued before Graves eventually fled the scene, police said.

Graves has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

