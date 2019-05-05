Affidavit: Man threatened to stuff bleach-soaked rag down victim's throat before sexual assault

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County sheriff's deputies Friday arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman after breaking her phone and threatening to shove a bleach-soaked rag town her throat, an arrest affidavit states.

Johnny Ray Nieto, 43, is facing a charge of sexual assault. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told deputies Nieto became enraged Wednesday after seeing that a male doctor had texted her to follow up on how she was healing from a previous assault by Nieto. In that assault, which occurred sometime between March 13 and March 15, Nieto shoved his hand and her undergarments down her throat, according to the warrant.

The woman said she did not call 911 after that assault but did seek medical treatment and distanced herself from Nieto, the arrest affidavit states.

The woman told deputies that as she was preparing to leave Nieto on Thursday, he begged her to stay and to have sex but she refused, the warrant states. It was then that Nieto threw the woman's phone on the floor, causing it to break into several pieces, then continued to ask the woman for sex, according to court documents.

After the woman repeatedly refused his advances, Nieto, the warrant states, grabbed a bottle of Clorox and a white rag and told the woman he was going to shove a bleach-soaked rag down her throat if she refused sex. The woman told deputies she feared he would act on the threat because it was similar to the last attack, according to court documents. Nieto subsequently sexually assaulted her, according to the warrant.

The woman suffered bruising on her arms and hip area, the affidavit states.

Nieto was booked on a charge of sexual assault for using the threat of violence to force the woman to have sex, according to the warrant.

Nieto's bail has not yet been set, according to online court records.

