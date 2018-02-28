Affidavit: Police find 2,200 child porn images on man's computer

SAN ANTONIO - Police found more than 2,000 pornographic pictures of children during a search of a North Side man's computer, San Antonio police said.

Robert Batze, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of possession of child pornography.

Police seized the computer as evidence in October after being alerted about the images by a worker at a Best Buy store at The Rim shopping center, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The affidavit said Batze took his computer to the store to have a new internal hard drive installed.

Batze also requested that files from a portable external hard drive be transferred onto the new one Best Buy was installing, the affidavit said.

While servicing the computer, a member of the Geek Squad, the store's tech team, discovered what appeared to be thumbnail images of child pornography, the affidavit said.

After Batze arrived to pick up his computer, employees called San Antonio police to the store. An officer seized the computer and investigators later obtained a warrant to search it.

Earlier this month, police received confirmation about the hundreds of child porn images on the computer, the affidavit said.

A KSAT 12 News crew went to Batze's home Wednesday morning in hopes of speaking with him about the allegations.

A man who appeared to be Batze opened the door but quickly closed it when he saw the news camera.

Shane Kitzman, with Best Buy's public relations department, issued the following written statement about the discovery:

"When Geek Squad employees inadvertently discover what may be child pornography in the normal course of repairing a computer, they are required to notify their supervisors, who may in turn contact local law enforcement. Our customers are informed of this policy prior to our doing any work."

Batze was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday afternoon but was released later that evening after posting $15,000 bond.

