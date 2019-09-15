Affidavit: Sex, drugs preceded murder of man found dead inside boat on Austin Highway

SAN ANTONIO - An arrest warrant affidavit gives insight into what led up to Saturday's arrest of Juan Valentine Fragosa, 26, who is charged with murder.

According to the affidavit, a man who was drinking and smoking with Fragosa on Friday night called police and said he wanted to meet with them.

The officers met up with the man in the 4600 block of Walzem Road on Saturday morning, where he told them that Fragosa and his girlfriend confessed to him that they needed to get rid of a body.

The informant told police that Fragosa told him he strangled a man because the man raped his girlfriend.

The informant told officers the body was located inside a large, white and blue boat that was parked in the 1900 block of Austin Highway, according to the affidavit.

Officers obtained a search warrant and found the body.

When Fragosa and his girlfriend were taken in for questioning, each blamed the other for the murder.

Fragosa's girlfriend told police she had sex with Fragosa and then the victim propositioned Fragosa for sex, according to the affidavit. The affidavit stated that Fragosa's girlfriend told police that the victim put the ligature around his own neck but Fragosa pulled on it when the victim attempted to walk away.

Fragosa told officers he went to the boat to smoke meth with his girlfriend and the victim. He said his girlfriend placed a strap around the victim's neck and strangled him after she had sex with Fragosa and then started flirting with the victim, according to the affidavit.

Fragosa was charged with the murder Saturday evening.

The victim has not been identified. Investigators believe he was killed on or about Aug. 31.

When police walked Fragosa to the magistrate judge Saturday, reporters asked him if he had anything to say.

He responded with, "Gang, gang, gang, gang."

Fragosa has a lengthy criminal record that includes theft, forgery and multiple drug charges.

