Affidavit: Social media helps police arrest robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO - A social media post helped police track down a robbery suspect, accused of attacking and stealing from two people, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Eric Alcoser has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Alcoser, along with his girlfriend, lured her ex-boyfriend to a gas station in June where he physically attacked him, striking him multiple times.

Police said the victim's new girlfriend tried to stop the attack, but that she was also hurt in the process.

Alcoser stole the man's gold necklace just before driving off, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said investigators found Alcoser through social media, where he posted about the assault and theft.

Alcoser is charged with robbery. The affidavit did not say if his girlfriend is facing any charges.

