Affidavit: Surveillance video captures man breaking into Somerset Elementary School

SOMERSET, Texas - Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man after he allegedly broke into an elementary school in Southwest Bexar County late at night.

Enrique Garcia has been charged with burglary of a building.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Garcia and another individual were both caught on camera Feb. 10 setting off an alarm in the front lobby of Somerset Elementary School.

The affidavit said security cameras allegedly captured Garcia, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans, carrying items from inside the school and running to the parking lot.

Surveillance video at a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store shortly after the break-in also captured Garcia and the other suspect wearing the same type of clothing as in the security footage, authorities said.

A staff member at Somerset Elementary School was able to positively identify Garcia from the videos, helping to assist in the arrest, the affidavit said.

