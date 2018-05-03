Affidavit: Standoff suspect known as 'Asian Jade,' previously lured robbery victim to hotel

SAN ANTONIO - The woman who was arrested Wednesday night after an hourslong standoff at a Southtown hotel had previously lured a male victim to a hotel room so he could be ambushed and robbed, according to an arrest affidavit from San Antonio police.

Jennifer Lynn Tran, 32, was known to authorities before Wednesday’s standoff.

More News Headlines

According to the affidavit on March 31, Tran and the victim went into a hotel room in the 11700 block of Interstate 10 West.

Parking lot surveillance video then shows another man walk up to the front door of the hotel room, knock and enter the room.

The victim answered and was attacked by the man at the door and another man who was hiding in the room, the affidavit said.

Follow RJ on Twitter I Email story ideas to rmarquez@ksat.com

The victim was robbed, beaten and knocked unconscious. Surveillance video then showed Tran leave the room with the man who knocked on the door.

The other man hiding in the room left a short time later and stole the victim’s truck, the affidavit said.

SAPD detectives spoke to the victim and researched the phone numbers associated with Tran and the victim.

Detectives said the number had been used on various social media websites and apps to solicit dates and meet-ups with paying customers.

The social media profile also matched the description of Tran that the victim gave police.

Police determined that Tran was using the alias “Asian Jade” on the social media site, and a warrant was issued for her arrest, the affidavit said.

The March 31 affidavit did not identify the other two men.

When Tran was arrested Wednesday, police said she had two outstanding warrants for robbery and violating her parole. She is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Tran and the other person arrested Wednesday, identified by police as 32-year-old Steve Brown, were held up in the hotel room on South Laredo Street for more than 10 hours.

The standoff ended when SWAT team officers used tear gas to coax them out of a hiding space in the attic. No shots were fired during the standoff.

Brown was being sought on connection with a separate crime, an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday at a Family Dollar store on Pearsall Road.

Police have not said if Brown was involved in the March 31 robbery.

Bexar County Central Magistrate records showed Tran was being held without bond due to the parole violation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.