Affidavit: Woman charged in counterfeit money, fraud scheme

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman accused of taking part in a counterfeit money and fraud scheme is now facing charges.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Courtney George, 25, was arrested after two people inside a stolen car identified her as being involved in the scheme.

An arrest warrant affidavit said authorities also found counterfeit bills inside George's room at the Siegel Suites apartments, located on North Pan Am Expressway.

Authorities recovered driver's licenses, identification cards and Social Security cards as well as checks and banking information.

George has been charged with forgery.

