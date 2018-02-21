Woman threatens bakery cashier with handgun, steals cash from register, police say

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has arrested a 36-year-old woman, accused of threatening a bakery cashier with a handgun and then stealing money from the register.

Rosalie Castanuela has been taken into custody on a charge of aggravated robbery.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Castanuela entered Guerrero's Bakery located in the 530 block of North General McMullen on Feb. 6 possessing a handgun and demanding money. The cashier gave the money to Castanuela who then fled the scene, police said.

RELATED: Teen's pregnancy leads to child sex assault charge against Selma man

RELATED: Woman accused of robbing Metro PCS, robbing employee turns herself in

The affidavit said officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of South Pinto Street for a wanted person and found Castanuela, who had active warrants out for her arrest.

Police said the bakery's cashier was shown a photo lineup and identified Castanuela as the person who entered the store and demanded the money.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.