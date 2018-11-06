Afghan army pilot sends letter to wife of slain U.S. soldier

An Afghan Army pilot who worked alongside a U.S. soldier killed in a so-called "insider" attack last weekend has written a letter of condolence to the soldier's widow.

Abdul Rahman Rahmani posted a copy of the letter on Twitter. In it, he said that Maj. Brent Taylor "was a loving, caring, and compassionate man whose life was not just meaningful, it was inspirational."

Rahmani called Taylor a mentor and said he was a better person for having met him.

"Your husband taught me to love my wife Hamida as an equal and treat my children as treasured gifts, to be a better father, to be a better Husban [sic], and to be a better man."

Taylor, 39, was the mayor of North Ogden, Utah and the father of seven children. The National Guardsman was killed Saturday when he was attacked by an Afghan soldier. Taylor's attacker was quickly killed by other Afghan soldiers.

Days before he was killed, Taylor posted to a message to Facebook urging people to exercise their "precious right to vote." He said, "...whether the Republicans or the Democrats win, that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us. 'United we stand, divided we fall.' God Bless America."

Rahmani closed his letter to Taylor's widow assuring her that Taylor "died for the success of freedom and democracy in both of our countries."

"I want you all to know that most Afghans feel extreme sorrow and pain over the loss of your husband and father .. please don't think that the violent act that took his life is representative of us or our sentiments towards Americans," he said.



Dear Mrs. Taylor,

Maj Taylor was my friend. I wrote this letter for his family.

I hope this little contribution eases your pain.



Note: this letter was sent to his physical add by one my American mentors. I tried to email too but I failed to find her email. pic.twitter.com/28nH7o4W6D — Abdul Rahman Rahmani (@rahmanrahmanee) November 5, 2018

