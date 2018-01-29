African-American woman suing Walmart for discrimination after hair products locked in case

PERRIS, California (KCAL) - A California woman filed a lawsuit against Walmart earlier this week after she went to her local supermarket and saw skin and hair products designed to appeal to African-Americans locked in a glass case.

"I couldn't reach it, I couldn't touch it, I couldn't read ingredients," Essie Grundy said.

Grundy was appalled that even inexpensive items, such as a comb priced at 48 cents, were locked in the case. She said the policy targeted African-Americans and that items for other races were easily accessible.

"I just feel that we need to be treated equally and it's no way we should be treated this way just because of our complexion," Grundy said.

Gloria Allred filed the suit on Grundy's behalf.



Walmart included the following statement in its response to the lawsuit:

"Some products such as electronics, automotive, cosmetics and other personal care products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis. While we've yet to review a complaint, we take this situation seriously and look forward to addressing it with the court."

Allred said she wants an apology and an injunction to change Walmart's practices.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the company does not discriminate.

