Agency dedicated to bringing back remains of missing service members

SAN ANTONIO - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency focuses on research, investigation, recovery and identification, and its mission is to bring home missing Americans, many of whom served our country.

"I put myself in the shoes of those families, and I've always said if I hadn't been one of the lucky ones to come back, I would hope someone would be doing this for my family," said Johnny Webb, deputy director of outreach and communications for DPAA.

Webb, a Vietnam veteran, said last year, the DPAA recovered the remains of 203 individuals. The year before that, the agency recovered 187, but Webb says there's still lots of work to do.

"We're talking some 82,000 Americans that did not come back home. To kind of clarify that number of the 82,000, we think there's probably 34,000 that are possibly recoverable because a number of those are deep-water losses," Webb said.

DPAA'S recovery efforts are focuses on World War II, the Cold War, Korean War, Vietnam War and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Webb admits the job has its list of challenges, the main one being access to foreign nations. The reward for him is giving families closure.

"We have our analysts and our historians who are researching the losses of those still unaccounted for, so they're doing the research, looking through all the archives, not only U.S. archives but foreign archives," Webb said.

Anyone who would like more information on the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency can visit its website at or call 703-699-1420.

