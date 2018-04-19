Agents seize $4.5 million in narcotics in one day at Texas checkpoint

FALFURRIAS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection patrol agents stopped $4.5 million worth of narcotics from coming into the country Wednesday at a checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas.

Agents discovered 45 pounds of methamphetamines, worth an estimated $1.5 million, inside a Chrysler Town and Country passenger car.

Two U.S. citizens were driving the car when they were referred to the secondary inspection area, where agents discovered eight bundles that contained the illegal drugs.

The same day, a tractor-trailer driven by a U.S. citizen was sent to the secondary inspection area.

Agents discovered 35 bundles of cocaine mixed in with other cargo.

The bundles contained more than 90 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated $3 million.

