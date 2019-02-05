Air Force member from JBSA-Lackland dies

SAN ANTONIO - An active-duty Air Force member from the 502d Air Base Wing at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was found dead late Monday night.

According to a news release, the victim was found unresponsive at a residence off base.

The service member was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center early Tuesday and was pronounced dead on arrival, Air Force officials said.

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is under investigation.

