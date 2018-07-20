Air Force One patriotic planes to be built in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced a patriotic makeover for Air Force One. Instead of the current baby blue color, the presidential planes will be red, white and blue.

Boeing was awarded the $3.9 billion contract to build two new planes in San Antonio.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the contracted price is $1.4 billion lower than the initial contract proposal thanks to more than a year of negotiating between Trump and Boeing.

The two 747-8 planes are expected to be finished by December 2024.

The current presidential planes are 31 years old. The Boeing 747 jumbo jets were built during President John F. Kennedy's presidency. Jacqueline Kennedy is said to have picked out the color scheme.

