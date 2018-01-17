Air travel out of San Antonio resumes Wednesday following hard freeze

SAN ANTONIO - A temporary freeze that nature placed on air travel out of San Antonio appears to have been lifted.

Both terminals at San Antonio International Airport began buzzing with activity early Wednesday morning.

Only 24 hours prior to that, the buildings nearly seemed abandoned in the wake of dozens of flights being canceled due to icy weather.

"I had two flights that were bumped and then ultimately canceled last night,” said Conrad Carr, who was finally on his way to Dallas Wednesday morning. “So I’m out this morning on a 5:20 flight and then back at 9:25 tonight."

Carr took the changes in stride, even if it meant he now has to do all of his traveling in one day. Originally he was supposed to stay overnight in the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex.

A handful of other people seemed to have no choice and spent Tuesday night in the airport.

One man who woke up from his perch on a row of chairs said because of the cancellations, he had to wait until morning to catch a connecting flight out of San Antonio.

Boerne resident Lindsey Berwick, meanwhile, said she wasn't taking any chances. She and her family began their journey to the airport Tuesday night to make sure they made their Wednesday morning flight to Colorado.

“We got a hotel close to the airport so that we didn't have any issues driving in this morning," she said.

Berwick, who kept a close watch on the news, said she was grateful they hadn't planned to travel a day sooner.

“I’m very happy,” she said. "The other group that's going with us is coming out of Houston, and they may not be so fortunate."

While the problems cleared locally for most passengers, it was still up in the air whether they would find more weather trouble elsewhere.

Carr said he has been watching reports of ice in Dallas. However, he said he will count on a higher power to lift his spirits even if he gets stuck on the ground again.

"God. That's the best way,” he said. "I always travel with Him. He travels with me."

