Airport growth could mean acquiring surrounding properties

SAN ANTONIO - Call it a flight plan into the future.

Tasked with looking at how San Antonio's air service can keep up with and support the region's anticipated growth, the Mayor's Airport System Development Committee recommended Wednesday that the city expand San Antonio International Airport where it is, rather than attempting to build a new airport.

While a new airport would require thousands of acres and carry a multibillion-dollar price tag by the committee's estimate, expanding the airport will also come with its own hurdles. The committee's chairman, John Dickson, said that the city has options for growth around the existing airfield in the short term, but long-term options would require "major property acquisitions."

"We can essentially accommodate for the next 15 years without any major land acquisitions. It's the next 50 years after that takes some land acquisition," he said.

Speaking to the City Council, Dickson, who runs the computer security company The Denim Group, pointed to the airport's current location close to the center of the city as a reason to focus efforts there.

"We kept going back to this. The real estate, the real estate. The location is actually one of our biggest strengths that we've got," he said.

However, the location isn't big enough for some of the options for development he presented to the City Council. Slides showed several properties that would need to be acquired on the north edge of the airport, near U.S. 281 and Wurzbach Parkway, in order to make some of the expansion options work.

Both Dickson and Mayor Ron Nirenberg contrasted that to the space that would be needed.

"It's also (a) non-residential area, so it's different than, you know, a concern over displacement," Nirenberg said, adding that they would need to get "lots of public input."

Beyond the broad options for how the site could be developed, the committee did not go into detail for future plans at the airport. Those would be hammered out in what Dickson calls "Phase 2."

Asked when the committee would begin looking at the feasibility of the options, Dickson said "I think we're going to catch our breath and then ask those questions."

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.