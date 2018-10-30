Alamo City Comic Con apologizes for costume contest host in apparent blackface

SAN ANTONIO - Organizers with the Alamo City Comic Con issued an apology late Sunday night on Facebook for a costume that an emcee wore during the event while hosting a cosplay costume contest.

The emcee, Travis Lara, was dressed as the fictional, non-human character Powerline from “A Goofy Movie” and painted his face dark brown.

Photos surfaced online Saturday night and many people on social media criticized the costume, saying it was offensive and inappropriate since the host’s makeup appeared to be blackface.

The host’s mother initially posted an apology on behalf of her son, writing he did his makeup with love for the character, but that apology has since been deleted.

In the apology post, ACCC organizers said they were asked by Nana Cosplay if they could host the contest, but were later “taken aback by the cosplay chosen by them.”​​​​​​

ACCC organizers added, “We do not nor have we needed to prescreen host attire in the past. We fully understand how the cosplay worn can be hurtful and offensive.”

The full apology is posted below. Alamo City Comic Con ran from Friday to Sunday at the Alamodome.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.