Alamo Colleges partners with VIA for free bus rides

SAN ANTONIO - A partnership between VIA Metropolitan Transit and Alamo Colleges will allow ACD students, faculty and staff to ride a VIA bus for free.

The Spring 2019 VIA U-Pass provides an easy and affordable way for ACD students to get to class and to save money and the hassle of finding a campus parking space, a news release said.

All the student needs to do to ride the bus is show the VIA bus operator their school ID. The service is limited to regular bus service.

Our Lady of the Lake University was the first college to adopt the U-Pass in the fall of 2018, but is only limited to students.

