Alamo Drafthouse announces waitlist for unlimited movies with season pass

SAN ANTONIO - If you’re a movie buff, you might want to join the waitlist for the Alamo Drafthouse Season Pass.

The company is beta testing a season pass program that would allow users to watch an unlimited number of movies every month, including repeats.

Currently the beta program is only being offered in Yonkers, New York, for a monthly fee around $20, according to Business Insider, but customers can still join the waitlist.

The Austin-based movie chain’s chief technology officer, Mikey Trafton, told Business Insider, "We're going to roll it out and test it in other cities in the future. We’re using the waitlist to figure out the next locations we should test at.”

More than 40,000 people have signed up for a season pass, but there’s no word yet on the next city that will open for beta testing.

Click here to join the waitlist for a season pass at Alamo Drafthouse.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.