Alamo Drafthouse gives educators free admission throughout spring break

SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo Drafthouse is rewarding teachers with free admission to certain movies throughout spring break.

The Texas theater chain announced that it would grant teachers free tickets to movies before 6 p.m. from March 11 to March 15. This deal, however, excludes special events.

The offer is valid at all San Antonio Alamo Drafthouse locations and New Braunfels.

Educators must bring a current ID from their preschool, elementary, high school or university.

Homeschooling parents can bring in documentation showing they are educators and will also be able to cash in on the deal.

Teachers can take advantage of the offer once a day. The ticket must be purchased in person.

